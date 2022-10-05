Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 262 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,101 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 262 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.2% of Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $131.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $327.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $119.46 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

