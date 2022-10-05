FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Issued By Desjardins

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) – Desjardins issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, October 3rd. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$19.83.

TSE:AQN opened at C$15.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.90, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.74 and a 200-day moving average of C$18.11. The company has a market cap of C$10.75 billion and a PE ratio of 38.68. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a one year low of C$15.03 and a one year high of C$20.19.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

