FY2022 EPS Estimates for Louisiana-Pacific Co. Reduced by Seaport Res Ptn (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, October 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now expects that the building manufacturing company will earn $11.60 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $12.15. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $12.80 per share.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The building manufacturing company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.19). Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 30.50% and a return on equity of 94.18%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.74 EPS. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.50.

LPX stock opened at $55.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.60. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.23 and its 200 day moving average is $60.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.61.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 5.37%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Louisiana-Pacific

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 538.1% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 779,884 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,446,000 after acquiring an additional 657,670 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after acquiring an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $40,780,000 after acquiring an additional 589,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,350,000 after acquiring an additional 468,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 253.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 539,943 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $42,305,000 after acquiring an additional 387,324 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of engineered wood building products for builders, remodelers, and homeowners. It operates through the following segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), South America, and Other. The Siding segment offers engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia under the brands of LP, SmartSide, Trim & Siding LP, SmartSide, and ExpertFinish.

Further Reading

