FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Ferguson in a report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Woolf now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.74 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $9.06. The consensus estimate for Ferguson’s current full-year earnings is $9.36 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ferguson’s FY2024 earnings at $8.37 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($164.93) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Ferguson from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £190 ($229.58) to £145 ($175.21) in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £132 ($159.50) to £125 ($151.04) in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8,091.30.

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.65 and a 200-day moving average of $120.11. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.27. Ferguson has a 52 week low of $102.01 and a 52 week high of $183.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 2,279.2% in the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 326.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,051,000 after acquiring an additional 131,087 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter worth about $1,990,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 1,284.9% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 33,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,174,000. 43.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $1.91 per share. This is a positive change from Ferguson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.84. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is 17.32%.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

