FY2023 EPS Estimates for Altria Group, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Altria Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.14 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.17. The consensus estimate for Altria Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.86 per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MO. Cowen lowered their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays downgraded Altria Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Altria Group Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE MO opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. Altria Group has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 488.86% and a net margin of 6.88%. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 387.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altria Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 286.2% in the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

