FY2023 EPS Estimates for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Raised by Analyst

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for British American Tobacco in a research note issued on Sunday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Bennett now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.77. The consensus estimate for British American Tobacco’s current full-year earnings is $4.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for British American Tobacco’s FY2024 earnings at $5.27 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

BTI has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 3,780 ($45.67) to GBX 4,000 ($48.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($50.75) to GBX 4,400 ($53.17) in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

British American Tobacco Stock Up 2.0 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

BTI stock opened at $37.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of British American Tobacco by 4.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 64,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in British American Tobacco by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

