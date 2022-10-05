FY2023 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:JEF)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $3.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. The consensus estimate for Jefferies Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.50.

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

Shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $32.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $25.88 and a 1 year high of $44.47.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 32.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jefferies Financial Group news, VP Rocco J. Nittoli sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total value of $226,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,248,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,962 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,574.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JEF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,482,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,163,000 after purchasing an additional 233,844 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,152,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207,065 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,753,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,997,000 after acquiring an additional 52,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,908,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,382,000 after acquiring an additional 156,126 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,856,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,694,000 after acquiring an additional 244,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Further Reading

