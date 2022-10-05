Gables Capital Management Inc. Purchases 26,527 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,904.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,920 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,527 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 617,321 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,058,358,000 after purchasing an additional 256,209 shares in the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 329 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $38,168,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 1,358 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 624 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at $13,141,182.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,141,182.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,148 shares of company stock worth $9,862,196 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Up 4.5 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $174.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.05.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $121.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $129.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 108.55, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

