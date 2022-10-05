Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Buys 549 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 549 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth $31,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 536,206.4% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 589,937 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 589,827 shares during the period. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $187.50 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.89.

Alphabet Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $101.64 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.56 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $57.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.55 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $27.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,848 shares of company stock worth $10,509,112 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.