Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Grows Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,726,603,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 15,150.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,075,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 4,048,566 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 14,217.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,415,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,695,000 after purchasing an additional 3,392,030 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,588,640 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,519,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,236,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394,234 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.21.

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $147,388.71. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,081,188.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 169,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $24,822,134.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,761 shares in the company, valued at $24,147,372.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total value of $147,388.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,081,188.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 289,321 shares of company stock worth $42,559,426. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

PG stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $126.21 and a 1-year high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.82%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

