GAM Holding AG Has $13.20 Million Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,166 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,075 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,098,496,000 after acquiring an additional 8,825,023 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $3,184,424,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after acquiring an additional 19,403,556 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after acquiring an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

XOM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average of $90.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.96 and a fifty-two week high of $105.57.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

