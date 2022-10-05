Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.92.

Several analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Gecina from €150.00 ($153.06) to €125.00 ($127.55) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Gecina from €137.00 ($139.80) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Gecina from €134.50 ($137.24) to €123.50 ($126.02) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Gecina from €139.00 ($141.84) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gecina from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th.

Gecina Stock Performance

GECFF opened at $68.10 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.00. Gecina has a 12 month low of $68.10 and a 12 month high of $148.35.

Gecina Company Profile

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

Further Reading

