General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 105,196,379 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,601,291,000 after buying an additional 2,472,288 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,352,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,502,578,000 after buying an additional 784,441 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 66.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,826,087 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $998,499,000 after buying an additional 9,143,601 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,829,964 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $561,331,000 after buying an additional 157,052 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth $711,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on GM. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on General Motors from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.28.

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $35.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.26. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $67.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $35.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.83%.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

