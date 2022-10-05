Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 861 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,818 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,526 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 10,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $391,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 90,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after acquiring an additional 15,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,724,000 after acquiring an additional 55,110 shares during the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Up 4.8 %

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $81.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $74.12.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 89.02%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GILD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.94.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

