Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Reshma P. Shetty Sells 343,071 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 343,071 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.12, for a total value of $1,070,381.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212,736 shares in the company, valued at $81,783,736.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Up 12.1 %

Shares of DNA stock opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a current ratio of 11.84.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNA. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.41.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

