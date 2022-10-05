Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA) Trading 2.9% Higher

Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.28 and last traded at $13.28. 2,391 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 4,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.91.

Global X Clean Water ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X Clean Water ETF stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X Clean Water ETF (NYSEARCA:AQWA – Get Rating) by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.64% of Global X Clean Water ETF worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also

