Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM) Shares Up 5%

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:GNOM – Get Rating) shares shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $13.21. 122,598 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 144,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.58.

Global X Genomics & Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.12 and its 200 day moving average is $13.49.

