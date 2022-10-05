Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG) Trading 6.6% Higher

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:GXTG – Get Rating) traded up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.09 and last traded at $28.09. 21,496 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 20,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.36.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 6.6 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.32.

