Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NYSEARCA:HERO – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.91 and last traded at $18.91. 89,219 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 128,415 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.16.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.91.

