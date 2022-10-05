goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $195.86.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$155.00 to C$170.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$195.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$213.00 to C$202.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$185.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of goeasy from C$140.00 to C$160.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Price Performance

goeasy stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $164.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.64.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.