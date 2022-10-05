Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV) Shares Up 2.7%

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GLOV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $36.56 and last traded at $36.56. 2,445 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 123,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.62.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.12.

Institutional Trading of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 15,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 4,244 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $641,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta(R) World Low Vol Plus Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,016,000.

