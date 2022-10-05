Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.53 and last traded at $28.53. Approximately 2,498 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 31,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.35.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Trading Up 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $30.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSFP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 35.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,442,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,339,000 after purchasing an additional 633,236 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $89,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF by 129.1% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 48,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 27,091 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $300,000.

