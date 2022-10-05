Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK) Shares Up 4.8%

Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GTEK – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.54 and last traded at $22.52. 40,614 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 65,726 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.49.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.30.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTEK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,496,000 after purchasing an additional 70,072 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $17,799,000. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF during the first quarter worth about $10,316,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,302,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in Goldman Sachs Future Tech Leaders Equity ETF by 13,493.0% in the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 77,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 77,180 shares during the period.

