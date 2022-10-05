GoldMining (TSE:GOLD) Shares Up 0.8%

Shares of GoldMining Inc. (TSE:GOLD – Get Rating) shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$1.24 and last traded at C$1.20. 139,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 281,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on GoldMining to C$6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

GoldMining Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$185.25 million and a P/E ratio of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.85, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

GoldMining Company Profile

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, northeastern Brazil.

Further Reading

