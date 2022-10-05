Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY) Trading Up 2.9%

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:GSPY – Get Rating) traded up 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.80 and last traded at $20.80. 875 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.21.

Gotham Enhanced 500 ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24.

