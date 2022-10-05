Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 116,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 955 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 10,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 7,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $105.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $93.15 and its 200 day moving average is $90.31. The firm has a market cap of $397.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

