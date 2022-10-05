Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.17.

HASI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Price Performance

Shares of HASI stock opened at $31.63 on Wednesday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a twelve month low of $28.67 and a twelve month high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.93. The company has a quick ratio of 18.15, a current ratio of 18.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.62.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Dividend Announcement

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital ( NYSE:HASI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.16. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 38.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 154.64%.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, CEO Jeffrey Eckel bought 2,300 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $100,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537,807 shares in the company, valued at $23,529,056.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc T. Pangburn bought 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.95 per share, for a total transaction of $99,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,960,386.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,550,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,908,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 66,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, Guerra Pan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include building or facility that reduce energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation and energy storage or energy efficiency improvements, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems (HVAC), as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

