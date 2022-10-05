Hartford Financial Management Inc. Sells 570 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 33,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for about 1.3% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,760.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $135,442.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,760.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $2,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,321 shares of company stock valued at $42,559,426 in the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $130.10 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $126.21 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $19.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.41 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.39% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 62.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.21.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.