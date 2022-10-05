Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Bought by FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 51,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 9,430 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 855,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,018,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $299,000. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $70.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.73. The stock has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.80. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.67 and a 1-year high of $105.73.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. Hasbro had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 72.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Hasbro to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.00.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. Its Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products. This segment also promotes its brands through the out-licensing of trademarks, characters, and other brand and intellectual property rights to third parties through the sale of branded consumer products, such as toys and apparels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.