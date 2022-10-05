Head-To-Head Analysis: The Glimpse Group (VRAR) and Its Peers

The Glimpse Group (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Rating) is one of 65 publicly-traded companies in the “Custom computer programming services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare The Glimpse Group to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

The Glimpse Group has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Glimpse Group’s competitors have a beta of 2.96, indicating that their average stock price is 196% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio The Glimpse Group $7.27 million -$5.97 million -10.50 The Glimpse Group Competitors $2.07 billion $190.25 million 17.07

Analyst Recommendations

The Glimpse Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than The Glimpse Group. The Glimpse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for The Glimpse Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Glimpse Group 0 0 0 0 N/A The Glimpse Group Competitors 212 1370 2450 80 2.58

As a group, “Custom computer programming services” companies have a potential upside of 24.85%. Given The Glimpse Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe The Glimpse Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares The Glimpse Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Glimpse Group -82.10% -23.62% -19.16% The Glimpse Group Competitors -16.68% -24.78% 0.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.0% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.1% of The Glimpse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.6% of shares of all “Custom computer programming services” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Glimpse Group competitors beat The Glimpse Group on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About The Glimpse Group

The Glimpse Group, Inc., a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D and AR content; Adept XR Learning, which provides higher education learning and corporate VR training solutions; PostReality, a cloud-based software as a service solution that enables users to create AR presentations; and XR Platform, a cloud-based, scalable and secure backend infrastructure, including proprietary cloud image recognition technology, online storage, creation and management of subscription plans, and invoicing and payments designed for VR/AR companies. The company also provides D6 VR, a VR-based, analysis, presentation, and education software platform; Immersive Health Group, a digital health platform that leverages VR/AR technology to simplify and streamline complex healthcare challenges in scale; Foretell Reality, an enterprise-grade and easy-to-use solution for meeting others in VR; and Early Adopter, which offers immersive VR and AR EdTech solutions for K-12 schools and pediatric hospital programs. In addition, it offers AUGGD that provides AR software and services primarily for the architecture, engineering, and construction industries; Glimpse Turkey for developing and creating web optimized 3D models, primarily for QReal; and custom specialized AR applications, and white label solutions and services. Further, the company provides Pagoni VR that offers VR video broadcasting solutions, which consists of Chimera that enables real-time communications between a presenter, and local and remote attendees in VR to universities, enterprise, entertainment venues, sports venues, and houses of worship. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

