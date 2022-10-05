Head to Head Contrast: Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR)

Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) and Andrea Electronics (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Ubiquiti and Andrea Electronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ubiquiti 22.38% -228.08% 43.35% Andrea Electronics -10.01% N/A -16.37%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ubiquiti and Andrea Electronics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ubiquiti $1.69 billion 11.04 $378.66 million $6.12 50.50 Andrea Electronics $1.66 million 1.31 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than Andrea Electronics.

Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.36, suggesting that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Andrea Electronics has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ubiquiti and Andrea Electronics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A Andrea Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Andrea Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Ubiquiti beats Andrea Electronics on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ubiquiti

(Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site or remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, the company provides base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Andrea Electronics

(Get Rating)

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets. The company's DSP microphone and audio noise reduction software products include DA-350 auto array microphone for far-field voice intelligibility and accuracy of automatic speech recognition in automotive and mass transit environments; DA-250 OEM array microphone, a small compact stereo array microphone and DSP circuit board platform; USB-SA array microphone, which offers a USB digital audio adapter to bypass a computer's standard integrated sound system; AudioCommander, a PC audio control panel; an audio software for Mac that offers an intuitive graphic user interface to control stereo array microphone beam forming and noise cancellation on the input and EQ filters; PureAudio Live Recorder, a digital voice and audio recording application; and PureAudio Plus Recorder, which provides bookmarks for navigation of recordings. Its products are used in various applications, including mass transit and automotive communication systems, automated teller machines, information kiosks, quick service restaurant automated ordering, Internet of Things, smart building entrance intercom systems, audio and video recordings, and video surveillance. It markets and sells its products through sales representatives to computer and kiosk OEMs and industrial system integrators in the United States and internationally. Andrea Electronics Corporation was incorporated in 1934 and is headquartered in Bohemia, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.