Head to Head Review: EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX) & Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI)

EMX Royalty (NYSE:EMX – Get Rating) and Modern Cinema Group (OTCMKTS:MOCI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EMX Royalty $7.53 million 29.00 -$23.74 million ($0.05) -39.59 Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Modern Cinema Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than EMX Royalty.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EMX Royalty 0 0 1 0 3.00 Modern Cinema Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

EMX Royalty currently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.02%. Given EMX Royalty’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EMX Royalty is more favorable than Modern Cinema Group.

Profitability

This table compares EMX Royalty and Modern Cinema Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EMX Royalty -16.07% 1.28% 0.88% Modern Cinema Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.1% of EMX Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

EMX Royalty has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Modern Cinema Group has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its share price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

EMX Royalty beats Modern Cinema Group on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EMX Royalty

(Get Rating)

EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploring for, and generating royalties from, metals and minerals properties. It explores for gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, nickel, cobalt, volcanogenic massive sulfide, molybdenum, and iron deposits. The company's royalty and exploration portfolio primarily consist of properties in North America, Turkey, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, as well as Sweden, and Norway. The company was formerly known as Eurasian Minerals Inc. and changed its name to EMX Royalty Corporation in July 2017. EMX Royalty Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Modern Cinema Group

(Get Rating)

Modern Cinema Group, Inc., a motion picture studio, provides co-operative financing, marketing, and distribution services. Its business model focuses on assisting multichannel video program distributors (MVPDs) with production of their own original content; and helping MVPDs to enhance revenues from profit participation. The company was formerly known as Hemis Corporation and changed its name to Modern Cinema Group, Inc. in September 2015. Modern Cinema Group, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Beverly Hills, California.

