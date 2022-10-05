Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 1,194,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,329,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.
Helbiz Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.39.
Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Helbiz Company Profile
Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.
Featured Articles
