Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ) Shares Up 5.4%

Shares of Helbiz, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) shot up 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.37 and last traded at $0.35. 1,194,476 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,329,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

Helbiz Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.19. The firm has a market cap of $17.76 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.39.

Helbiz (NASDAQ:HLBZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helbiz

In other news, CEO Salvatore Palella bought 327,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.62 per share, for a total transaction of $203,003.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,872,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,702.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 659,426 shares of company stock worth $1,060,911. Insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 16.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 61,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,851 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Helbiz in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helbiz by 384.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 84,229 shares during the last quarter. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Helbiz Company Profile

Helbiz, Inc, an intra-urban transportation company, provides micro-mobility services in Italy and the United States. It operates through Mobility, Media, and All Other segments. The company offers e-scooters, e- bikes, and e-mopeds. It provides a sharing economy that allows users to rent electric vehicles directly from the Helbiz mobile application.

Featured Articles

