Hengehold Capital Management LLC Acquires 48 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,423,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 14,018 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $7,039,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 411,300 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $206,530,000 after buying an additional 49,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kenfarb & CO. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $523,000. 87.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 1.5 %

UNH stock opened at $523.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $527.91 and its 200 day moving average is $513.75. The stock has a market cap of $489.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $385.84 and a 1-year high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 25.45%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on UNH. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $556.00 to $569.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

