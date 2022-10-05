Hengehold Capital Management LLC Has $4.56 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,328 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.6% of Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. S.C. Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chevron by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 6,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $3,557,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $309.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $103.58 and a one year high of $182.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.23.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

