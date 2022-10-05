Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,527 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 26.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,254 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,971,315 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,620,746,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,488,582,000 after purchasing an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,344,159 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,026,193,000 after purchasing an additional 57,260 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 34.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 6.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,184,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $468,956,000 after purchasing an additional 318,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROST. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $70.00 target price on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.22.

Ross Stores Trading Up 4.0 %

Ross Stores stock opened at $89.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $69.24 and a one year high of $123.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.46 and its 200 day moving average is $87.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.36% and a net margin of 7.97%. Ross Stores’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 29.45%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

