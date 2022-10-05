Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 512,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth $16,845,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 259,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRNT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Verint Systems from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Verint Systems to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Verint Systems news, President Elan Moriah sold 23,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total transaction of $878,705.85. Following the sale, the president now owns 119,876 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,871.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Peter Fante sold 6,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $272,816.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,013,569.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,032 shares of company stock worth $5,372,437. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31. Verint Systems Inc. has a one year low of $33.48 and a one year high of $56.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -157.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.90.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 0.72%. The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

