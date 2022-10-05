Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Acquires 3,433 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,840 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,433 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,081,079 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $56,173,000 after purchasing an additional 210,239 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 32,357 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,419 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 8,452 shares during the last quarter. Lcnb Corp grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 18,605 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kensington Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $876,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.39.

NYSE VZ opened at $39.81 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $37.95 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.60 and a 200 day moving average of $47.70. The company has a market capitalization of $167.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.98, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.03). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.56%. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

