Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Purchases 707 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $157.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $159.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $309.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $103.58 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.20.

About Chevron

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

