Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8,482.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,644,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,980 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $95.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $397.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $57.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.31.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Evercore ISI raised Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

