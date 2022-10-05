Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SNLN – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.73. 4,764 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 20,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.67.

Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average is $15.11.

