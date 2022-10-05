Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.02.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Homology Medicines from $3.10 to $3.21 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $29.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Homology Medicines from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Homology Medicines

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIXX. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. 43.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Homology Medicines Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of FIXX opened at $1.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.15. The company has a market capitalization of $90.12 million, a PE ratio of -31.40 and a beta of -0.17. Homology Medicines has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $7.11.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 million. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 28.78% and a negative return on equity of 47.95%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Homology Medicines will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

About Homology Medicines

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing for various genetic disorders.

