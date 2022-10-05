HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH) Given a €112.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:HBH – Get Rating) has been assigned a €112.00 ($114.29) price target by analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 67.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($127.55) price objective on shares of HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA Stock Down 0.1 %

HBH stock opened at €66.85 ($68.21) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €71.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of €91.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.40. HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €61.45 ($62.70) and a 52 week high of €140.10 ($142.96).

About HORNBACH Holding AG & Co. KGaA

HORNBACH Holding AG & Co KGaA, through its subsidiaries, develops and operates do-it-yourself (DIY) megastores with garden centers in Germany and other European countries. Its stationary stores offer approximately 50,000 articles in various divisions, including hardware/electrical, paint/wallpaper/flooring, construction materials/timber/prefabricated components, sanitary/tiles, and garden hardware/plants.

