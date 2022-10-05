HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) CEO Enrique Lores Sells 34,000 Shares

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HPQ opened at $26.64 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.66, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.06 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 220.16% and a net margin of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. HP’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.79.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in HP by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in HP by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,438 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC bought a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in HP by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 627,640 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $23,944,000 after purchasing an additional 53,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in HP by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 13,588 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

