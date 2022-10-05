iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $84.56.

Several analysts have weighed in on IAFNF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on iA Financial from C$78.00 to C$81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.50 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. TD Securities upped their target price on iA Financial from C$81.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their target price on iA Financial from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st.

iA Financial Stock Performance

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $54.60 on Wednesday. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $45.27 and a fifty-two week high of $66.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.84.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Other segments.

