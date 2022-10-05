IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.66. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.
Specifically, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.
IGM Biosciences Trading Up 6.6 %
IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of IGM Biosciences
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.
IGM Biosciences Company Profile
IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).
