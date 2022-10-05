IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $21.42, but opened at $22.66. IGM Biosciences shares last traded at $23.50, with a volume of 288 shares trading hands.

Specifically, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Michael D. Loberg purchased 5,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $114,208.02. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 35,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $692,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce Keyt sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.82, for a total value of $198,534.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,489 shares in the company, valued at $901,138.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $622,107. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IGMS shares. Bank of America started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $74.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $970.89 million, a PE ratio of -4.02 and a beta of -0.41.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $0.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.16) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IGMS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,622,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,290,000 after buying an additional 376,832 shares during the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,460,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 830,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,188,000 after buying an additional 415,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 694,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,573,000 after buying an additional 17,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 166.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after buying an additional 368,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer, infectious diseases, and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

