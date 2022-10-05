Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP) Stock Price Up 3.5%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:QTAP – Get Rating) shares rose 3.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $23.79 and last traded at $23.79. Approximately 252 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.00.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – April Trading Up 3.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.26.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.