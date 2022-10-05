Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 20,594 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,304% compared to the average volume of 1,467 call options.

Innoviz Technologies Price Performance

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $5.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 8.29 and a quick ratio of 8.13. The company has a market capitalization of $729.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.47 and a beta of -0.06. Innoviz Technologies has a one year low of $2.89 and a one year high of $8.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innoviz Technologies will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innoviz Technologies

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Innoviz Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVZ. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $10,838,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 686,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 74,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Innoviz Technologies by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 18,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviz Technologies

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

