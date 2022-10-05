Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway acquired 13,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).
AVI Global Trust Stock Up 3.3 %
AGT stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. AVI Global Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of £900.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.26.
About AVI Global Trust
