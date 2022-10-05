Insider Buying: AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT) Insider Buys 13,500 Shares of Stock

AVI Global Trust plc (LON:AGT – Get Rating) insider Neil Galloway acquired 13,500 shares of AVI Global Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.14) per share, with a total value of £23,895 ($28,872.64).

AVI Global Trust Stock Up 3.3 %

AGT stock opened at GBX 183.20 ($2.21) on Wednesday. AVI Global Trust plc has a twelve month low of GBX 169 ($2.04) and a twelve month high of GBX 223.60 ($2.70). The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.51. The firm has a market cap of £900.34 million and a PE ratio of 1,145.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 186.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 188.26.

Get AVI Global Trust alerts:

About AVI Global Trust

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

AVI Global Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Receive News & Ratings for AVI Global Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVI Global Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.