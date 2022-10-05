Insider Buying: CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Insider Purchases 110,175 Shares of Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman acquired 110,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 140 ($1.69) per share, with a total value of £154,245 ($186,376.27).

On Monday, August 8th, Andrew Kirkman acquired 75 shares of CLS stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £151.50 ($183.06).

Shares of CLS stock opened at GBX 152 ($1.84) on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 183.30 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 200.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.00. CLS Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 131 ($1.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 235.50 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of £603.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 490.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. CLS’s payout ratio is currently 24.84%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of CLS from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 255 ($3.08) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

